Winifred ‘Winnie’ Edwards née Moloney, Keel, Lixnaw and formerly of Clounametig, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning, where the requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/

Burial afterwards in Kyrie-Elisen Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

No flowers please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.