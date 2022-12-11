Winifred ‘Winnie’ Edwards née Moloney, Keel, Lixnaw and formerly of Clounametig, Abbeydorney.
Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.
Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning, where the requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/
Burial afterwards in Kyrie-Elisen Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Advertisement
No flowers please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
Recommended
EPA confirms Tralee has today moved to poor air quality statusDec 12, 2022 17:12
Flights due into and out of Kerry Airport impacted by weatherDec 12, 2022 17:12
Motorists urged to avoid certain roads due to treacherous conditionsDec 11, 2022 18:12
Kerry County Council announces additional routes to be saltedDec 12, 2022 14:12
Gardaí appealing for information on theft of €500 worth of turf in CastleislandDec 12, 2022 17:12