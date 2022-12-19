Willie (William) Donovan, St. Anne’s Bungalows, Basin View and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee.
Willie - cherished partner of Marian and loving father of Seán and Paul. Willie is pre-deceased by his brothers Bobby, Jimmy and Denis and sister Catherine. Deeply regretted by his partner Marian, his sons Seán and Paul, grandchildren, brother Danny (USA), sister Martha, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Willie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Willie’s family can do so using the"Condolences" option below.
House Private Please.
Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland via the
following link: Donate - Alzheimer
Recommended
Kerry reveal Billy Dennehy as managerDec 19, 2022 09:12
Kerry among the highest number of drink driving penalties per countyDec 19, 2022 00:12
Yellow rain warning remains in place for KerryDec 19, 2022 08:12
Kerry TD calls on Minister to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP propertiesDec 19, 2022 09:12
Water outages in Kerry due to low reservoir levels from overuseDec 19, 2022 10:12