Willie (William) Donovan, St. Anne’s Bungalows, Basin View and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee.

Willie - cherished partner of Marian and loving father of Seán and Paul. Willie is pre-deceased by his brothers Bobby, Jimmy and Denis and sister Catherine. Deeply regretted by his partner Marian, his sons Seán and Paul, grandchildren, brother Danny (USA), sister Martha, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Willie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Willie’s family can do so using the"Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland via the

following link: Donate - Alzheimer