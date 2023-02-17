William (Willie) Leahy, Reacashla, Brosna, Co. Kerry. Willie died peacefully at Kenmare Community Hospital, in the presence of his family on February 17th, 2023. Willie was predeceased by his wife Maureen (née Lyons), his brothers Francis and Fr. Denis, his sister Bridget Guiney and his parents Aeneas and Nora. Survived by his family Nóirín Flynn, Aeneas Leahy, Tom Leahy, Joanne Keane and Mary Horgan, sisters Mary Neary (Sligo) and Nóirín Quinlan (Listowel), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home, Brosna, on this Sunday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Willie being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by a private family cremation service. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Hospital.
