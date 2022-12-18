William O'Donoghue, Knockaninane, Killarney.

Beloved son of the late Tim and Margaret and much loved brother of Sheila Corbett and Joan and the late Tim (Thady). Sadly missed by his family, brother-in-law DJ, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends, the staff and residents at St Columbanus Home, Killarney and his former work colleagues in Killarney National Park.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk.