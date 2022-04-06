William O'Connor, 3 Riverview Place, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Bride Street, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/Castleisland. Cremation will take place on Sunday at 1pm at the Shannon Crematorium (Eircode V14 PV30). No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family please use the link below.

Family Information:

Peacefully, after a short illness, on April 7th 2022, in his 90th year, in his beloved home in the Kingdom, in the presence and care of his loving daughters Irene, Sandra and Kerri. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law Matt and Liam, his adored grandchildren Lauren, Darren, Shane, Joseph, Lily and Adam, his cherished five great-grandchildren, sister Kitty Commane, brothers Timmy and Patsy, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remembering also his deceased grandson Brian.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace