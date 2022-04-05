William O Halloran, Church Rd. Ballybunion.
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday (April 7th) from 5.00-7.00pm. Requiem mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Friday (April 8th) at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Information: Died, suddenly, at home. Beloved son of Brendan and Christina, loving brother of Ailise. Sadly missed by his loving family, his aunts and uncles, Sadie, Sean, Willie Joe and Marie, extended family and many friends. House private, please.
