William Moore, Clounts, Rathmore, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballinameela, Co. Waterford.

On December 1st 2022, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at St Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla (P51T657) on Sunday, 4th December, from 4-6pm. Reception into the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, on Monday for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. William’s Mass can be viewed live from the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

May William Rest In Eternal Peace

House strictly private, family flowers only

Advertisement

Tarrant’s Funeral Home Millstreet 0872525095