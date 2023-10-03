Advertisement

William Bernard Bowler

Oct 3, 2023 12:07 By receptionradiokerry
William Bernard Bowler, Cliff Road, Castlegregory

 

Reposing at his home Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. on both days.

 

Remains to arrive at Kilgobbin Church, Camp on Thursday afternoon where the funeral service for William Bernard Bowler will take place at 3 p.m.

 

Followed by interment in Killiney Cemetery.

