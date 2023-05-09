Werner Heinrich, Connolly Park, Tralee, died suddenly on 11th May 2023, beloved husband of Bunny (Bridie) and dear father of Armin, Edna, Helga, Heidi, Sigrid and Sabina. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Shona and Aaron (Houlihan), Claire and Connor (McClelland), Shane and Sarah (Healy), Hazel, Jane and Heidi (Crean), Clara and Armin (Heinrich), Aria and Alvin (Twamley), great-grandchildren Jack, Noah, Eabha and Robin, daughter-in-law Hazel, sons-in-law P.J., Jonny, Jerome and Ryan, Shona’s husband Neal, Hazel’s husband Theo, his relatives, friends and the extended Heinrich Family in Germany.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (May 14th) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee on Monday for burial at 12 noon. House Private Please. Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after fall in South KerryMay 9, 2023 13:05
Killorglin man stands trial for alleged theft of almost €20,000 from 78-year-old farmerMay 10, 2023 13:05
Killorglin man found guilty of 29 counts of theft from elderly farmerMay 11, 2023 17:05
Former Kerry footballer banned from driving for three years after drink driving conviction affirmedMay 10, 2023 08:05
Kerry business owner considering closing down due constant anti-social behaviourMay 11, 2023 13:05