Werner Heinrich, Connolly Park, Tralee, died suddenly on 11th May 2023, beloved husband of Bunny (Bridie) and dear father of Armin, Edna, Helga, Heidi, Sigrid and Sabina. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Shona and Aaron (Houlihan), Claire and Connor (McClelland), Shane and Sarah (Healy), Hazel, Jane and Heidi (Crean), Clara and Armin (Heinrich), Aria and Alvin (Twamley), great-grandchildren Jack, Noah, Eabha and Robin, daughter-in-law Hazel, sons-in-law P.J., Jonny, Jerome and Ryan, Shona’s husband Neal, Hazel’s husband Theo, his relatives, friends and the extended Heinrich Family in Germany.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (May 14th) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee on Monday for burial at 12 noon. House Private Please. Rest in Peace.