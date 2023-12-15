WD O'Grady, Knocklyne Valley, Killorglin, formerly Bank of Ireland Killorglin & Ballybunion; passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Kerry on the 14th December 2023. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Dolores, and adored grandson Jack, sister Sheila and brother James. Much loved father of Dermot, Darragh & Gavin and doting grandfather to Molly, Darragh, Ella, Ned and Milo. Sadly missed by his daughters in law, Ruth, Karin & Gina and his wonderful carer Geraldine his sister Carmel with his many nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. May Dermot Rest in Peace in the divot free fairways of heaven.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66), on Friday, the 15th of December, from 4.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for WD will take place at 10.30am on Saturday, 16th December, at St James Church, Killorglin followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church