Victor Mulcahy, Hawthorn Avenue, Killarney and late of Lewis Road, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his loving family and the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved brother of Marguerita and Brian. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, parents-in-law Jerry and Frances Looney, brothers-in-law Danny, Jer, Seán and Denis, sister-in-law Maria, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his parents Moss and Peg and brother-in-law Ernie.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass for Victor will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.