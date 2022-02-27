Úna O'Sullivan (née Brassil), Clonmore, Tralee and formerly of Bedford, Listowel.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (March 2nd) from 7.30pm, to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, on Thursday (March 3rd) at 11.45am, for 12 Noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home Tralee.

Advertisement

Family Information: Daughter Reg (California), sons Niall (New York) and Maurice (New York), grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Kaileigh, daughter-in-law Liz, nieces Ann, Laurie, Collette, nephew Maurice, her friend and neighbour Brendan Heaslip, the wonderful community of St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee, extended family, neighbours and friends.