Una (Agnes) Reidy (nee O'Donoghue), Mount Eagle, Brosna, Co.Kerry.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to fifty people.

Funeral cortege will depart Una’s home on Tuesday at 11.15 a.m. on route to St. Carthage’s Church Brosna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m. which will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery Brosna. House private please.

Family Information:

Una (Agnes) Reidy (nee O’Donoghue), Mount Eagle, Brosna, Co. Kerry who passed away on Saturday August 21st 2021,

Una is sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons John, Martin, Michael, Thomas and Paul, daughter Fiona, daughters-in-law Christine, Anne, Teresa, Mary Rose and Aishling, grandchildren Megan, Hannah, Niamh, Michael, Amelia, Jack, Aoibhe, Danny, Maisie and Nghia, brothers Mortimer, Denis and Timmy, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, sisters-in-law Bridie, Mary and Sheila, brothers-in-law and all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: [email protected]