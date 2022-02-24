Tony (John) Savage Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Dean's Lane, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (February 28th) from 6.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning (March 1st) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Tony’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House private please.
Family Information, Brother Anthony, nieces Ann, Mandy, Yvonne, nephews Martin, Dermot, Paul and Adrian, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Pat, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
