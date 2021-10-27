Tommy Maunsell, Caherbreagh, Tralee.

Tommy – beloved son of Marge and dear brother of Mike, Frankie, Mary and Nora, (predeceased by his father Dan). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family – his mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Donal, aunt Eileen, partner Clare, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Details: Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott at 10.30am for 11am. Requiem Mass on Friday (November 12th) followed by burial in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Tommy’s Requiem Mass may be viewed by clicking on the link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin https://www.childrenshealth.ie/donate

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee