The death has occurred of
Tommy Lyons
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (19th April) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 11.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at 12noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
