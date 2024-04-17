Advertisement

Tommy Lyons

Apr 17, 2024 12:57 By receptionradiokerry
Tommy Lyons

The death has occurred of

Tommy Lyons

Ballymullen, Tralee, Kerry

 

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (19th April) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 11.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at 12noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus