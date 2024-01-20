Tommy Harty of Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully on the 19th January 2024, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff of St Anne's Hospital Caherciveen. Predeceased by his parents Roger and Eileen, and his brother Eamon. Sadly missed and always cherished by his loving wife Eileen, his sons Tomas and Roger, his daughters in law Emma and Veronica, his precious grandchildren Eamon, Keelan, Fintan, Abbey, Evan and Jack, his brother John Joe, his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) on Sunday evening (Jan 21st) from 5pm-7pm followed by removal to St Michaels's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, arriving at 7-30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Jan 22nd) at 11am followed by burial in Kinard Cemetery Ballinskelligs. Requiem Mass live-streamed on link below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Anne's Hospice, Caherciveen.