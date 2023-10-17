Tom Pembroke.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland . Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

Family Information:- Suddenly at home on October 17th 2023 in the presence of his loving family . Beloved father of the late Beatrice (Walsh) and brother of the late Joan (Potter) . Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Helen ,son Brian, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law David, his adored three grandchildren Patrick, Clodagh and Christopher , his twin sister Beatrice (Cahir Co. Tipperary) ,brother-in-law Jim and his wife Renée, sister-in-law Maura Trant, all extended family, relatives ,neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

