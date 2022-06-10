Tom O' Leary, Laurel Hill Tiernaboul Killarney and formerly of Beechcroft Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10:30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Tom O'Leary will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

House Strictly Private

The death has occurred suddenly of Tom O'Leary, Laurel Hill, Tiernaboul, Killarney and formerly of Beechcroft, Killarney on June 11th after a short illness so valiantly borne in University Hospital Tralee surrounded by his heartbroken family.

Beloved husband and best friend to Bríd (Nee Galvin), devoted and lovingly adored dad and hero to Myles. Beloved son of the late John and Judy and brother to Brian, Denis, John G., Des, Donal and Rory. Much adored brother-in-law to Sheila Crowe, Doreen Lucey, Maria Galvin, Dermot Galvin and Carlo. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Eileen, Nora, Daphne, Barbara and Nicola, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Loved as a work colleague and friend to many.

"His Memory Will Live On"