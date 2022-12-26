Tom Meaney, Rathroe, Derrinagree, Mallow, Co Cork.

On December 26th 2022, Tom, former TD and County Councillor, beloved husband of the late Joan (Nee O’ Donoghue) peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Mourned by his children Noreen, Con, John, Tomás, Siobhán and Donal, grandchildren Leonora, Seamus, Hannah, Órla, Thomas, Meadhbh, Rónán, his daughters-in-law Helen and Joanne and his son-in-law Niall. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many dear relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Leaba i measc na naomh agus suimhneas siorraí go raibh aige.

House private. Reception into Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Derrinagree (Eircode P51 K316) on Tuesday 27th of December and reposing there from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 28th of December at 11am which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society or Marymount Hospice.

Enquiries to Tarrant's Funeral Home Millstreet 087 2525095