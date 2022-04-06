Tom Lyons of Laccabeg, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (8th April) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

Family information- Beloved husband of Eileen (McEllligott) and dear brother of Tony and Mary (Stokes).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Niall, Colm & Chris, nieces Lorraine & Elaina, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law Alan, John, Morgan & Denis, sisters-in-law Helen, Sheila & Mary, relatives, neighbours and many friends.