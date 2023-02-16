Tom Cronin, Ballydowney and Cronin’s Butchers, High Street, Killarney.

Peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of Caith, deeply missed by his children Denis, Ríona, Patricia, James, Anthony, Will, Noel and Caroline, their spouses Bernie Quirke, Alan Long, Vincent O'Hara, Ann O'Sullivan, Grainne O'Sullivan, Ciara Murphy, Marie Therese Fogarty and Patrick Neenan. A loving grandad to his 22 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brother Jim Cronin, sister Breda Twomey and her husband Gerry. Much loved by family, friends, neighbours and loyal customers.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Tom will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Kerry Down Syndrome Association.