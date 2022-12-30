Tom Cox, Moanmore, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kilcox, Lisselton, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully on December 31st 2022 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Bridie (Moynihan). Sadly missed by his loving family Patricia, John and Tom, son-in-law Odran, daughters-in-law Denise and Caroline, his adored four grandchildren Sarah, Mia, Séan and Adi, his sister Anna May (Barrett Athea), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening from 4/30pm to 6pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please . Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home or via online ''Donate Link Kerry Hospice Foundation ''.

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE