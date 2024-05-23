Motorists advised to be careful as Rás Tailteann enters Kerry

Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists to be careful as Rás Tailteann makes its way into Kerry today and tomorrow.

The cycling race came in to Kerry from Kanturk via Scartaglen, Castleisland, Farranfore, and Firies.

It’s due in to Killorglin shortly, before it moves on to the Ballaghisheen Pass, Waterville, and Sneem, where it will finish up for the day around 2pm.

The Rás will leave Kenmare and Kilgarvan shortly after 11am tomorrow, travel towards Glenflesk, then Barraduff, towards Rathmore, and on to Mallow.

Inspector Garda Gary Carroll of the Kerry Roads Division says while there will be no road closures, motorists should be aware the cyclists will be travelling at speed.