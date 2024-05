RAS Tailteann is in Kerry Today the stage 2 route runs from Kanturk to Sneem for 187kms.

UK rider Alex Pritchard won yesterday’s stage into Kilmallock.

Kerry's Patrick O'Loughlin, Kerry: Killarney CC was 13th after Stage 1.

They are due into Castleisland around Noon before passing through Farranfore, Milltown, Killorglin, Cillian Liath, Waterville, Caherdaniel, Castelcove and finishing in Sneem this afternoon.