Timothy (Timmy) O' Sullivan-Batt, (Railway Road, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Lissyclearig, Kenmare). On the 3rd of May, 2023, Timothy (Timmy) passed away peacefully at his home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Chrissie (nee O' Shea). Loving dad of Jeremiah (Jerry), Helen, Maryann (Buckley), Thady and Aidan. Adoring grandad of Sarah, Aaron, Callum, Aisling, Eoghan, Cathal, Fionn and the late Saoirse May. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Mai, siblings Sheila, J.J., Nettie and Maura.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Batt and Denny (USA), daughters-in-law Pam and Mairead, son-in-law Mike, mother-in-law Rose, brothers-in-law John and Dick, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (May 4th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Timothy (Timmy) O' Sulivan-Batt will take place on Friday morning (May 5th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Timothy (Timmy's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
House Private Please.
