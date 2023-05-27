Timothy Joseph (Tim Joe) Canty, Drumcunnig, Abbeydorney and late of Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his family on 27th May 2023. Predeceased by his wife Kit (nee Hayes), and his parents Tim and Maryann. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sister Margaret (Shanahan), brothers-in-law Brendan, Jack, Mick and Tom, sister-in-law Mary, niece Sarah, nephew John, aunt Rita Brosnan, uncle Patrick O' Mahony, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, Tuesday 30th May, from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am, livestreamed on St Bernards Church, followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney