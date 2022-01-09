Timothy John Scannell of Ell-vin House, Ballybeggan, Tralee (and Tralee Pitch & Putt Club)

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Timothy John will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Diabetes Support Group (www.diabetes.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved son of Maureen and the late Tim and dearest brother of Lorraine & Peter.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Bradán, Oisín & Fionn, brother-in-law Michael, Peter’s partner Edlyn, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.