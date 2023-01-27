TIMMY (TADGH) FOLEY
Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly of Lohercannon
Funeral Details: May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 2.00PM until 3.30PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church,
Tralee on Monday at 11.40AM for 12 noon Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Timmy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Timmy is the beloved brother of Peggy and Denis and is pre-deceased by seven of his brothers and sisters – John, Mary, Joan, Pat, Joe, Tom and Jimmy.
Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, brother Denis, nieces Geraldine and Marian, nephews John (JJ), Aidan and John, brother-in-law Matt, sister-in-law Eileen, his other nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the wonderful community of Aperee Living (Skehanagh), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
