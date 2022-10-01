Advertisement

Timmy Buckley

Oct 3, 2022 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
Timmy Buckley

Timmy Buckley, 2 Ozanam Villas, Sandhill Park, Ballybunion.

Timmy will be sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Monday, Oct 3rd, from 7.00 - 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Timmy in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday, 4th October, at 11.00am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining ( St. John's ) Cemetery.

Advertisement

Live-streaming is on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus