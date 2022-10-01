Timmy Buckley, 2 Ozanam Villas, Sandhill Park, Ballybunion.
Timmy will be sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Monday, Oct 3rd, from 7.00 - 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Timmy in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday, 4th October, at 11.00am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining ( St. John's ) Cemetery.
Live-streaming is on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
