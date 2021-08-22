Timmie Hickey, Kilmurry, Cordal, Castleisland and late of Crinny, Castleisland.
A private family funeral will take place for Timmie with his requiem mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in Cordal Church, followed by burial in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal. The funeral cortége will depart his residence at 11.30am on Wednesday and travel to the Church and depart the church at 1pm and travel to the cemetery.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry festivals and events urged to apply for funding before upcoming deadlineAug 22, 2021 16:08
Permission for nearly 150 dwellings granted in the first quarter in KerryAug 22, 2021 17:08
20 short-term lets available for every rental listing in KillarneyAug 22, 2021 15:08
Garda investigation ongoing after man injured in Tralee over weekendAug 23, 2021 09:08
Man survives over 10 hours in the sea in Tralee Bay before being rescuedAug 23, 2021 08:08