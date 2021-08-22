Timmie Hickey, Kilmurry, Cordal, Castleisland and late of Crinny, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Timmie with his requiem mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in Cordal Church, followed by burial in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal. The funeral cortége will depart his residence at 11.30am on Wednesday and travel to the Church and depart the church at 1pm and travel to the cemetery.