Advertisement

Timmie Hickey

Aug 23, 2021 11:08 By receptionradiokerry
Timmie Hickey

Timmie Hickey, Kilmurry, Cordal, Castleisland and late of Crinny, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Timmie with his requiem mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in Cordal Church, followed by burial in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal.   The funeral cortége will depart his residence at 11.30am on Wednesday and travel to the Church and depart the church at 1pm and travel to the cemetery.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus