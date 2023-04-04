Tim (Timothy) Enright, Templeathea, Athea Co. Limerick.

(Late of the Department of Agriculture) Tim passed away very peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 4th April 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Tim & Margaret, sister Penny(Woulfe), brother Paddy, sister-in-law Maureen & brother-in-law Tom B.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Joan, sons Tommie & Tim, daughters Áine & Mairead, his devoted grandchildren - Meadhbh, Aisling, Kian, Zack, Thomas, Bríd, Ellie & Harry, brother Mick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Good Friday Evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Easter Saturday (8th April) followed by burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

House restricted to family and close friends only, please.

Family flowers only

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’