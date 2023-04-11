Tim passed of Marian Place, Cahersiveen, away peacefully on 15th April 2023 at home in the loving care of his family, and the Kerry Palliative Care and Night Nursing staff. Predeceased by his mother Maureen, father Tadgh, sister Mary, brother Patrick and niece Bernie. Husband of Kitty. Father of Lucy and Seán.
Very sadly missed and much loved by his sisters Eileen, Noreen and Nuala, brothers Donie, Brendan, Jack and Mike, his in-laws, nieces, nephews, Lucy’s partner Shane, relatives, cousins and very good friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, April 16th, from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m and again on Monday, April 17th, from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Arriving to O'Connell Memorial Church on Tuesday, April 18th, for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaolain.
The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service.
