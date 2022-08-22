Tim O'Leary, Ballygologue Road, Listowel. Peacefully, on August 22nd, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Teresa, parents James and Agatha and brother Neil. Tim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Siobhan and Ciara, sons-in-law Jerry and Peter, grandchildren Ryan, Cian and Anna, brother Humphrey, sisters Ann, Rose and Aileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tim being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired , to https://arasmhuirenursinghome.com

House private, please.