Thomas 'Tom' O' Dowd, Ballycrispin, Castlemaine.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters & son; Pauline, Marie, Gerard & Sinéad, sons-in-law & daughter-in-law; Mick, Frank, Kayrena & Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm . Removal Wednesday morning from his residence to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Advertisement

House Private Please.