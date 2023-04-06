The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Maunsell Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney. Tom passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on the 5th April, 2023. Predeceased by his grandson Micheál, infant brother Michael Patrick (Mikey Pat) and sister Nora. Beloved husband of Ellie (nee O'Halloran), adored father of Kay, Susan, Michael, Aileen, Caroline and Dan. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, children and grandchildren, Alanna, Breanne, T.J., Emily, Elizabeth, Avril, Colin, Kate, Niamh and Séan, sons-in-law John Barrett, Gerard O'Connor and Niall Lennon, daughters-in-law Noreen Regan and Áine Smyth, brother Bartholemew (Bertie), sisters Mary and Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday 9th April at the Day Chapel, St Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St Bernard's Church, Monday morning for requiem Mass at 11am livestreamed on the following link,

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney

followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Advertisement

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis