Thomas (Tom) Keane, late of Ballinglanna Causeway, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully at the age of 77, at Kilcara Nursing Home in Duagh, on the 17th of October 2022. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary. Beloved husband of Delia and dear father of John and Joseph, much loved brother of Michael, neighbours and his many friends in particular Mark.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Funeral arrangements:
Requiem Mass will take place for Thomas Thursday October 20th, at 11 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway, livestreamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Diocese of Kerry website. At the family's request please refrain from handshaking at all times in church and cemetery . House private please.
Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway
