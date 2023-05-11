Thomas Spillane, Knockavota, Milltown. Thomas passed away peacefully on May 13th in University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed & fondly remembered by his loving wife Maureen, sons & daughters; Ann, Mary, Aideen, Michael, Noel, Carmel & Máiréad, grandchildren; Laura, Sarah, Brian, Conor, Cian, Niamh, Daragh, Seán, Evan, Aoife, Grace, Síle-Rose & Daniel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Mary's partner, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by his sisters Margaret, Mary & Nancy.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (May 15th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday (May 16th) to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry