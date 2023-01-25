Thomas Lacey
Leam, Kilflynn and formerly of Laurel Court, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass for Thomas will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please
Wife Noreen, son Eddie, daughter Michelle, grandchildren Maisie and Caitlin, great-grandson Stanley, brothers Eddie and Matthew, sisters Marie, Geraldine and Lena, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
