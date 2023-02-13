Thomas Hennessy, Shannon Vale, Ardoughter, Ballyduff; (peacefully) 13th February, 2023. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, brothers Teddy, Brendan, Michael, Patrick, Baby Paul, sister Kathleen and grandnephew Michael. Cherished father of Bob, Michelle and Eleanor. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving family, his brothers, Anthony and Gussie, sisters Mary and Anne, grandchildren Teddy, Jane, Andrew, Meábh, Joe, Cormac, Emmett, Teo, Kate and Jack, sons-in-law Joseph and Barry, daughter-in-law Sineád and all of his Hennessy, Butler, Larkin, Sweeney, O'Donovan and O'Brien relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter's residence at Lacca, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/#:~:text=Causeway%20Church%205pm%20to%206pm,10.15am%20to%2011.30am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis