Teresa Rice née Prior, Tullahinell North, Ballylongford and Derrinever, Co. Leitrim.
Teresa is predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy RIP. She will be sadly missed by her loving family her daughter Fiona, son James, adored grandchildren Mia and Hannah, sisters, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces,nephews,extended family, friends and neighbours.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on Friday evening from 6pm-8pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass for Teresa will be held on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in Gale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
Donation box will be in place.
