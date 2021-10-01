Teresa Reidy (née Marley)

Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick and formerly of Islandmore, Lahardane, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo

Reposing at her home on Sunday.

Funeral cortege will depart Teresa’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following:

Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.

Due to current HSE guidelines current church capacity limited to 50%.

Following Requiem Mass Teresa will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

At her home on Saturday October 2nd 2021.

Teresa is very sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, Nicholas, Dzeirana, and Melanie.

Predeceased by her brother P.J. and sister Margaret, Teresa is deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen, Gertie and Violet, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace