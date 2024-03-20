Teresa Lynch née Stynes, Beaumont, Dublin and Stradbally, Castlegregory and formerly of Sullivan St., Infirmary Road, Dublin. Peacefully on the 19th March 2024 following a long illness, bravely borne with courage, patience and dignity, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by the wonderful nurses and staff and her loving and heartbroken family. Sincerest thanks to Teresa’s professional and kind carers from Irish Home Care who cared for Teresa at home prior to her admission to hospital. Predeceased by her six siblings. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Owen (Eugene) and loving mother of Eugene (Gene), Eamonn & Áine. Adored mother-in-law of Trish, Aisling and Declan. Cherished grandmother of Grace, Laura, Louise, Oisín, Daniel (Danny), Cathal, Owen & Katie, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and many friends. Teresa’s love, kindness and generosity knew no bounds. May her love continue to surround those who held her so close.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home in Beaumont, on Thursday, 21st March 2024, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortége travels privately to Kerry on Friday, 22nd March 2024. Reposing at “An Riocht”, Stradbally, Castlegregory, V92 KN67 on Friday, 22nd March 2024, from 6.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral cortège arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday 23rd March at 11.30.am. Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 12 noon, live streamed on (http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com)

Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry, or care of Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on 0876865632 or 0667139128.