Teresa Brennan, (Capparoe, Blackwater, Killarney, Co Kerry). On the 24th June, 2023. Teresa passed away peacefully at her home and in the presence of her beloved niece Eileen. Predeceased by her parents James and Hannah, her sister Catherine, brother-in-law Eugene, nephew Eugene and grand-niece Megan.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by her nieces Eileen (Finnegan), Mary (McLaughlin), Kathleen (Beshara), nephew Michael (Brennan), grand-nieces Katie, Mary and Erin, grand-nephews Jim, Denis, George and James, great-grandniece Maggie and great-grandnephew Jack, relatives, kind neighbours and her many great friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (June 29th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa will take place on Friday morning (June 30th) at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.
