Kerry Cruise Past Monaghan In All-Ireland Series Opener

Last year's All-Ireland finalists Kerry have strolled to a 24 point to 1-11 win over Monaghan in Killarney.
The Munster Champions never looked troubled throughout the game having led 0-15 to 0-02 at half-time.
Advertisement
Last year's All-Ireland finalists Kerry have strolled to a 24 point to 1-11 win over Monaghan in Killarney.
The Munster Champions never looked troubled throughout the game having led 0-15 to 0-02 at half-time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus