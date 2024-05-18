Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Cruise Past Monaghan In All-Ireland Series Opener

May 18, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Cruise Past Monaghan In All-Ireland Series Opener
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Last year's All-Ireland finalists Kerry have strolled to a 24 point to 1-11 win over Monaghan in Killarney.

The Munster Champions never looked troubled throughout the game having led 0-15 to 0-02 at half-time.

