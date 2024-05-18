Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Fall Short In Munster Camogie Final

May 18, 2024 18:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry were beaten in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final losing out to Tipperary this afternoon.

The final score was Tipperary 2-09 Kerry 0-09.

Jason O'Connor reports from Ballyagran.

