Kerry Fall Short In Munster Camogie Final

Kerry were beaten in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final losing out to Tipperary this afternoon.
The final score was Tipperary 2-09 Kerry 0-09.
Jason O'Connor reports from Ballyagran.
