Teddy O' Sullivan (Thady), (Derrynacaheragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 18th of October, 2022, Teddy passed away peacefully at his home, in the tender care of his loving family and with the support of the Palliative Care Home Team. Beloved husband of Noreen (nee O' Sullivan -Tim). Loving dad of Breda (Eardley), Ann (Bradley), Noreen (Mulligan) and Michael. Adoring grandad of Mia, Oscar, Dylan, Seán, Summer and Aidan-Ollie. Predeceased by his parents, Michael (Mikie) and Bridget, his brothers Mickey, Tony, Owney, baby Daniel and sister Kitty.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Mary and Bridie (Amy), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and his many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements:
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (October 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning (October 21st) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.
