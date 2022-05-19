Tady Finucane, 7, St. Ita’s Terrace, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022.

Tady, son of the late Tim and Peg, brother of the late Michael and Margaret, is very sadly missed by his brothers Willie, Henry, Paddy, Jim and John, sisters Mary, Nora, Josie, Helen, Ann and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal from his home on Saturday at 1.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.30 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House private please.