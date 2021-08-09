Tadhg Kelly, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee and formerly of Caherslee, Tralee & Barrack Street, Cork.
Beloved father of Deirdre, Jacqueline, Laura and Tadhg. Sadly missed by Ann, his grandchildren Eoin and Sophie, sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Donal and Joe, sons-in-law Stephen, Steven and Shane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Tadhg with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
