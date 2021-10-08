Advertisement

Tadgh Tim Walsh

Oct 9, 2021 13:10 By receptionradiokerry
Tadgh Tim Walsh

''Maryville'' Currow

Reposing at his residence on Sunday afternoon from 2.30PM to 4.30PM

Requiem Mass on Monday Morning at 11AM in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Currow followed by burial in Ardcrone Cemetery Currans. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Kileentierna Churches Facebook page.

