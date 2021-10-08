Tadgh Tim Walsh

''Maryville'' Currow
Reposing at his residence on Sunday afternoon from 2.30PM to 4.30PM
Requiem Mass on Monday Morning at 11AM in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Currow followed by burial in Ardcrone Cemetery Currans. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Kileentierna Churches Facebook page.
